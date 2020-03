BRIEF-Equinor Temporary Changes To Corporate Executive Committee To Respond To Corona Virus Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - Equinor ASA:

* EQUINOR ASA - EQUINOR: TEMPORARY CHANGES TO CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO RESPOND TO CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK

* EQUINOR ASA - EQUINOR IS ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY CORPORATE PROJECT TO HANDLE BOTH SHORT-TERM IMMEDIATE RESPONSE AND LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS

* EQUINOR ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS AND FALL IN COMMODITY PRICES WILL IMPACT EQUINOR FOR A LONG TIME

* EQUINOR ASA - THERE WILL BE UNCERTAINTY AND VOLATILITY GOING FORWARD, AND EQUINOR WILL CONTINUOUSLY EVALUATE MEASURES TO RESPOND Source text: bit.ly/2QjvD8U Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)