March 20 (Reuters) - Equinor ASA:

* REG-EQUINOR FILES FORM 20-F AND PRESENTS ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTS FOR 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS AND SHARP DROP IN OIL PRICES ARE IMPACTING INDUSTRIES AND COMPANIES AROUND WORLD AND IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT EQUINOR FOR A LONG TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)