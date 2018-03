BRIEF-Equita Group FY Net Income Up 25.1 Pct At EUR 11.0 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - EQUITA GROUP SPA:

* FY NET REVENUES AT EUR 53.9 MILLION, INCREASED BY 11.1% COMPARED TO 2016 (EUR 48.5 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME AT EUR 11.0 MILLION, INCREASED BY 25.1% COMPARED TO 2016 (EUR 8.8 MILLION)

* 2017 RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY AT 27%, INCREASING COMPARED TO 23% IN 2016

* PROPOSES DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.22 PER SHARE, WITH PAYOUT RATIO OF ABOUT 90%

* BOARD HAS STARTED PROJECT TO TRANSITION TO STAR SEGMENT OF MTA, TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF 2018