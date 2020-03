BRIEF-Equita Group FY Net Profit Down At EUR 9.5 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Equita Group SpA:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE

* EQUITA GROUP CEO SAYS OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS CREATED MARKET AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY IN ITALY AND ABROAD

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS: FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED BY DYNAMICS OF FINANCIAL MARKETS AND EVOLUTION OF THE ITALIAN SITUATION

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE A PRECISE ASSESSMENT OF IMPACTS THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON GLOBAL ECONOMIES AND ON GROUP’S RESULTS FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)