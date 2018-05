BRIEF-Equitable Group Reports Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $2.34

May 10 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc:

* EQUITABLE GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS, INCREASES DIVIDEND

* EQUITABLE GROUP INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.34

* EQUITABLE GROUP INC - MORTGAGES UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $23.8 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 9% FROM $21.7 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* EQUITABLE GROUP - DECLARED QTRLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER COMMON SHARE, REPRESENTING 17% INCREASE OVER QTRLY DIVIDENDS DECLARED IN MAY 2017