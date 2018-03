March 13 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd:

* ‍CONCLUDED AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE LETTING ENTERPRISES IN FOLLOWING TWO PROPERTIES FROM INVESTEC PROPERTY GROUP

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF R648 018 978 CONSTITUTES AN ACQUISITION YIELD OF 8.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)