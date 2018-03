March 27 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc:

* EQUITY BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULATORY AND SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS OF MERGERS WITH FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF LIBERAL AND ADAMS DAIRY BANK

* EQUITY BANCSHARES INC - ‍EXPECTS EACH TRANSACTION TO CLOSE ON MAY 4, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)