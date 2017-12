BRIEF-Equity Bancshares Inc - Entered Into Definitive Merger Agreements With Kansas Bank Corporation

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc:

* EQUITY BANCSHARES INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENTS WITH KANSAS BANK CORPORATION

* EQUITY BANCSHARES INC - BASED ON AN ASSUMED EQUITY STOCK PRICE OF $34.49 PER SHARE, AGGREGATE TRANSACTION VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY $45.1 MILLION

* EQUITY BANCSHARES INC - EXPECTS MERGER TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1.8% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING

* EQUITY BANCSHARES INC - EQUITY EXPECTS MERGER TO BE ABOUT $0.06 ACCRETIVE TO DILUTED EPS IN 2018, AND $0.10 ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019

* EQUITY BANCSHARES SAYS ENTERED INTO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ADAMS DAIRY BANCSHARES IN A DEAL FOR ABOUT $15.8 MILLION