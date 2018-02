Feb 27 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc:

* EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31 TO BE BETWEEN $1.00 AND $1.06 - SEC FILING

* SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31 TO BE BETWEEN $3.80 AND $3.90

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2FBtvm1)