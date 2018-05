May 15 (Reuters) - EQUUS Total Return Inc:

* EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC - NET ASSETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OF $43.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 MILLION SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017