BRIEF-Eramet CEO Decides To Forego 25% Of Pay To Contribute To Solidarity Plan

April 16 (Reuters) - Eramet SA:

* ERAMET FULLY MOBILIZED IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THANKS TO A SPECIAL SOLIDARITY PLAN

* CREATION OF A SOLIDARITY PLAN BACKED BY ALLOCATION OF AN EXCEPTIONAL BUDGET OF 1.5 MILLION EUROS

* WILL BE ABLE TO SPEND AROUND EUR 10 MILLION TO FUND PRACTICAL EFFORTS TO COMBAT SPREAD AND CONSEQUENCES OF PANDEMIC THROUGH HEALTH CARE PROJECTS

* CHRISTEL BORIES, GROUP’S CHAIRMAN AND CEO, HAS DECIDED TO FOREGO 25% OF HER PAY AND TO CONTRIBUTE THIS AMOUNT TO SOLIDARITY PLAN

* MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE DECIDED TO FOREGO 10% OF THEIR PAY AND CONTRIBUTE IT TO PLAN

* MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO SUPPORTED THIS EFFORT BY FOREGOING 10% OF THEIR ANNUAL PAY, WHICH WILL CONTRIBUTE TO PLAN.