BRIEF-Eramet Decides Not To Engage Construction Of Lithium Production Plant In Argentina

April 8 (Reuters) - Eramet SA:

* DECIDES NOT TO ENGAGE THE CONSTRUCTION OF ITS LITHIUM PRODUCTION PLANT IN ARGENTINA

* CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL ECONOMY AND PARTICULARLY IN RAW MATERIALS MARKETS, INCLUDING LITHIUM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS STRENGTHENING AND ACCELERATING MEASURES TO PRESERVE ITS CASH, IN PARTICULAR BY REDUCING ITS INVESTMENTS

* DECISION WILL RESULT IN RECOGNITION OF AN EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 150M

* CASH OUTFLOWS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 90M IN 2020