BRIEF-Eramet Q1 Sales Down At 774 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - ERAMET SA:

* Q1 2020 SALES OF €774M, DOWN 11%, AFFECTED BY THE DECLINE IN MATERIAL PRICES

* Q1 2020 PRODUCTION VOLUMES HAVE BEEN SOLD IN FULL

* SLOWDOWN IN PRODUCTION IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE ALLOYS DIVISION SITES

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY IN Q1 2020

* SALES OF €774M IN Q1 2020, DOWN 11% COMPARED TO Q1 2019, MAINLY DUE TO A SHARP DECLINE IN MANGANESE ORE AND FERRONICKEL PRICES

* CASH REMAINING AT HIGH LEVEL, ALL CREDIT LINES HAVE BEEN DRAWN DOWN AS A PRECAUTION

* CASH PRESERVATION PLAN HAS BEEN STRENGTHENED AND ACCELERATED

* VERY LOW VISIBILITY FOR QUARTERS AHEAD, IN CONTEXT OF PANDEMIC: DECREASE IN DEMAND AND RESTRICTED SUPPLY RESULTING IN CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY AND UNSTABLE MARKET EQUILIBRIUMS

* SUSPENDED ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 PRODUCTION AND EBITDA

* AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019, GROUP HAD LIQUIDITY OF EUR 2.3BN, INCLUDING CREDIT LINES THAT HAD NOT BEEN DRAWN DOWN AT THAT DATE FOR EUR 1.5BN

* IS STILL NOT IN A POSITION TO ACCURATELY ASSESS IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON 2020 PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE TARGETS

* DURING Q1, ALL THOSE CREDIT LINES WERE DRAWN DOWN AS A PRECAUTION AND GROUP MAINTAINED A HIGH LEVEL OF CASH.

* PRODUCTION FOR AUBERT & DUVAL'S CONCERNED SITES WILL BE ADJUSTED OVER COMING QUARTERS SO IT IS ALIGNED WITH REDUCED RATES FROM LEADING AEROSPACE PLAYERS