March 30 (Reuters) - ERAMET SA:

* FULLY COMMITTED TO FACE THE COVID-19 HEALTH SITUATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ERAMET IS CURRENTLY NOT IN A POSITION TO ACCURATELY MEASURE ITS IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE TARGETS FOR 2020

* ONCE THERE IS MORE VISIBILITY ON IMPACT OF PANDEMIC, ERAMET WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ITS OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* THE GROUP DECIDES TO SUSPEND GUIDANCE FOR 2020 PRODUCTION AND EBITDA