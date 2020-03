BRIEF-Erawan Group Pcl Updates on Covid-19 Impact

March 27 (Reuters) - Erawan Group PCL:

* WE WILL BEGIN TO CLOSE MOST OF HOTELS IN THAILAND FROM 1 TO 30 APRIL 2020

* REDUCING DIRECTOR REMUNERATION AND MANAGEMENT-LEVEL SALARY AT BOTH THE HOTELS AND THE HEAD OFFICE

* HOP INN HOTELS HAD TEMPORARILY CLOSED SINCE 19 MARCH 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* AT 2019-END, HAD THB 969 MILLION CASH ON HAND & ADDITIONAL CREDIT FACILITIES OF THB 4 BILLION

* -ALL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ARE SUSPENDED AND WILL RESUME TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE SITUATION AND THE LIQUIDITY OF THE COMPANY AS KEY FACTORS