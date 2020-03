March 20 (Reuters) - Erbud SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HALTS ALL CO’S CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN BELGIUM TILL APRIL 5 WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENSION

* SAYS AT PRESENT ALL OTHER PROJECTS ARE BEING CONDUCTED ACCORINDG TO PLAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS OUTBREAK MAY AFFECT CO’S AVAILABILITY TO MEET CONTRACTUAL DEADLINES

* SAYS AT PRESENT CO'S AND GROUP'S FINANCIAL SITUATION IS STABLE