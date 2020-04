BRIEF-ERC Worldwide Launches Development Program For Therapeutic, Prophylactic Vaccine Against Coronavirus

April 9 (Reuters) -

* ERC WORLDWIDE - LAUNCH OF COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR ITS THERAPEUTIC AND PROPHYLACTIC VACCINE AGAINST NEW CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2

* ERC WORLDWIDE -TECHNOLOGY IS BASED ON ERC’S GLIOVAC/ERC1671 GLIOBLASTOMA VACCINE PLATFORM CURRENTLY IN AN FDA APPROVED CLINICAL TRIAL IN US

* ERC WORLDWIDE - ERC’S PRODUCT WILL NOT BE COMPOSED OF STATIC ANTIGENS OR VIRAL PARTICLES

* ERC - DEVELOPED VACCINE CONTAINING VIRIONS, VIRAL PROTEINS AT DIFFERENT STAGES OF VIRAL REPLICATION, AS WELL AS WHOLE HUMAN CELLS & CELLULAR FRAGMENTS