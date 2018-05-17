FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 7:43 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-ERCOT Hits New All-Time May Peak Power Demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) -

* The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) set a new all-time May peak demand record between 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, while preparing for a record breaking peak usage this summer.

* Preliminary operating data showed peak demand topped out at 61,519 megawatt (MW), this is more than 2,200 MW above the May 2017 peak demand record.

* One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

* Previously on Wednesday, the grid operator set a new all-time May peak demand record, with a preliminary peak demand of 61,148 MW between 4 and 5 p.m. This is more than 1,800 MW higher than the previous May record set in 2017.

* Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL power prices rose to $130 per megawatt hour, their highest since January, due to a heat wave blanketing the Gulf Coast region. SOURCE: here RELATED: U.S. power grid ready for summer, but Calif. & Texas are concerns -FERC

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
