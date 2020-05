BRIEF-Ercros Q1 Net Profit Down 77.5% At 0.8 Mln Euros YoY

May 14 (Reuters) - Ercros SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 158.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 182.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 10.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 13.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS Q2 2020 TO BE THE MOST AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* SEES VOLUME OF SALES TO DECLINE BETWEEN 20-30% IN Q2 2020

* SAYS EXPECTS DROP VOLUME OF SALES FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE TO BE BETWEEN 10-15%