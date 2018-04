April 10 (Reuters) - Bookrunner (ERG Secondary ABO)

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF ABOUT 6 MILLION ORDINARY SECONDARY SHARES AMOUNTING TO $148 MILLION

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS OPEN IMMEDIATELY, BOOKS CLOSE APRIL 11 (SUBJECT TO ACCELERATION) Further company coverage: