March 18 (Reuters) - Ergis SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUPPLIES OF RAW MATERIALS AND RESOURCES AND CURRENT DELIVERIES ALLOW TO MAINTAIN CONTINUITY OF PRODUCTION IN ALL GROUP’S FACTORIES

* SEES BIGGEST THREAT TO GROUP IN INCREASING DISRUPTIONS IN INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT, WHICH MAY REDUCE DEMAND FOR CO’S PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)