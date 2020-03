BRIEF-Ergomed Announces Covid-19 Clinical Study

March 18 (Reuters) - Ergomed PLC:

* ERGOMED PLC - ERGOMED ANNOUNCES COVID-19 CLINICAL STUDY

* ERGOMED PLC - INITIATION OF A STUDY OF SILTUXIMAB, AN INTERLEUKIN (IL)-6 TARGETED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

* ERGOMED-EUSA PHARMA, PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII HOSPITAL, BERGAMO ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF OBSERVATIONAL CASE-CONTROL STUDY OF SILTUXIMAB IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ERGOMED PLC - STUDY IS SPONSORED BY PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII HOSPITAL IN BERGAMO, ITALY AND SUPPORTED BY EUSA PHARMA (EUSA)