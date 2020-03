March 25 (Reuters) - Ergomed PLC:

* ERGOMED PLC - FY REVENUE £68.3M (UP 26.1%)

* ERGOMED PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA £12.5M (UP FROM £2.3M IN 2018)

* ERGOMED PLC - FY ORDER BOOK OF FUTURE CONTRACTED REVENUE £124.1 MILLION (UP 13.6%)

* ERGOMED PLC - NEW £30M CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: