April 6 (Reuters) - Ergomed PLC:

* ERGOMED PLC - ERGOMED ANNOUNCES SECOND COVID-19 CLINICAL STUDY

* ERGOMED PLC - PROVIDING SUPPORT FOR A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME FOR NAMILUMAB FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RAPIDLY WORSENING COVID-19.

* ERGOMED PLC - PROGRAMME IS BEING CONDUCTED AT HUMANITAS RESEARCH HOSPITALS IN BERGAMO AND MILAN, ITALY