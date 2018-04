April 11 (Reuters) - Ergomed PLC:

* 2017 NET SERVICE REVENUE UP 36% TO £39.6 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING REIMBURSEMENT REVENUE, UP 21% TO £47.6 MILLION

* STRONG BACKLOG OF £88 MILLION CONTRACTED REVENUE AS OF 1 JANUARY 2018 VERSUS £70 MILLION IN 2017

* FY EBITDA ADJUSTED WAS £2.8 MILLION VERSUS £2.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)