June 10 (Reuters) - Ergomed PLC:

* ERGOMED PLC - IN Q2 OF 2020 COMPANY HAS CONTINUED TO GROW ITS ORDER BOOK ACROSS BUSINESS AND TO MAINTAIN ITS REVENUE GROWTH TREND

* ERGOMED PLC - HAD A GOOD Q1, WITH SOLID OVERALL GROWTH IN REVENUE

* ERGOMED PLC - CONFIDENT IN PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* ERGOMED PLC - CONFIDENT THAT RESULTS WILL BE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR