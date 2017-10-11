FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eric Singer reports 6.4 pct stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
October 11, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Eric Singer reports 6.4 pct stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Eric Singer reports 6.4 percent stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc as of Oct 2 - SEC filing

* Eric Singer - Purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on belief that shares were ‘undervalued’, represented attractive investment opportunity ‍​

* Eric Singer says Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises board must take immediate action to monetize assets and make aggressive cost reductions

* Eric Singer-If board does not present "credible plan" on cost reductions in Q3 earnings, singer may seek to reconstitute board at co's 2018 annual meeting Source text: [bit.ly/2i4YijN] Further company coverage:

