Dec 15 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp:

* ERIC J. WATSON REPORTS A 15.1 PERCENT STAKE IN LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP AS OF DECEMBER 6, 2017 - SEC FILING

* ERIC WATSON SAYS PURCHASED LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP‘S SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED” - SEC FILING

* CULLEN'S ERIC WATSON SAYS OPPOSE LONG ISLAND ICED TEA'S PLAN TO CONDUCT PUBLIC OFFERING