April 1 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson :

* ERICSSON AND ABB JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE WIRELESS AUTOMATION FOR FLEXIBLE FACTORIES

* ERICSSON AND ABB STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIP WITH MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) AT HANNOVER MESSE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)