Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ericsson:

* ERICSSON AND T-MOBILE TO DEPLOY MULTI-BAND NATIONWIDE 5G NETWORK

* ERICSSON PROVIDING T-MOBILE WITH EQUIPMENT FOR MULTI-BAND 5G NETWORKS, INCLUDING 600 MHZ AND MILLIMETER WAVE

* THE NEW PRODUCTS, AVAILABLE FOR 600 MHZ AND MILLIMETER-WAVE (MMWAVE) IN 28 GHZ AND 39 GHZ, WILL ALLOW T-MOBILE TO BEGIN BUILDING OUT 5G IN ITS NETWORK IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)