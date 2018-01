BRIEF-Ericsson appoints Jan Karlsson as acting head of unit Digital Services

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ericsson:

* STRENGTHENS FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND MAKES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

* SAYS A NEW BUSINESS AREA EMERGING BUSINESS IS CREATED TO STRENGTHEN FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* BUSINESS AREA DIGITAL SERVICES ACCELERATES STRATEGY EXECUTION, APPOINTS JAN KARLSSON AS ACTING HEAD OF UNIT, SEARCH FOR A NEW HEAD OF UNIT INITIATED

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018, ÅSA TAMSONS IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF BUSINESS AREA EMERGING BUSINESS AND MEMBER OF ERICSSON’S EXECUTIVE TEAM.

* BUSINESS AREA DIGITAL SERVICES IS UNDERGOING SIGNIFICANT TRANSFORMATION TO CREATE A PROFITABLE AND STRONG OFFERING IN THIS STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT AREA. ULF EWALDSSON HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM LEADING THE UNIT, FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF ITS BUILD UP PHASE, AND ASSUME THE ROLE AS ADVISOR TO THE CEO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)