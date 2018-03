March 27 (Reuters) - Ericsson:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

* SAYS ‍XAVIER DEDULLEN IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF GROUP FUNCTION LEGAL AFFAIRS & COMPLIANCE, AND MEMBER OF ERICSSON’S EXECUTIVE TEAM​

* SAYS ‍ERIK EKUDDEN, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER AND MEMBER OF ERICSSON’S EXECUTIVE TEAM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)