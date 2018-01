Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander told news conference:

* CEO SAYS SEES QUITE A LOT OF TRACTION ON 5G, PRIMARILY NORTH AMERICA AND NORTH EAST ASIA

* CEO SAYS WILL INCREASE SPEED OF EXECUTION ON COST SIDE IN SEGMENT DIGITAL SERVICES

* CFO SAYS SEES UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR GROSS MARGIN IN 2018

* CEO SAYS MEDIA SOLUTIONS STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT FOR OUR CUSTOMERS