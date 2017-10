July 18 (Reuters) - Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander tells Reuters:

* Says sees mobile equipment market decline of low single digit in 2018, vs previous view of flatten out

* Says sees flattish market in 2019 for mobile infrastructure

* Says has no sales forecast for Cisco partnership, versus previous view of 1 billion USD extra sales in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm)