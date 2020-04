BRIEF-Ericsson Q1 Operating Income Ex-Items SEK 4.6 Bln

April 22 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson :

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 2020

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IMPROVED TO 40.4% (38.5%).

* SAYS WE EXPECT OUR INDUSTRY TO SHOW RESILIENCE THROUGHOUT PANDEMIC AND WE ARE WELL POSITIONED WITH A COMPETITIVE 5G PRODUCT OFFERING AND COST STRUCTURE

* Q1 NETWORKS SALES ADJUSTED FOR COMPARABLE UNITS AND CURRENCY WERE FLAT

* SAYS THERE IS NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY AROUND SALES VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19 AND MACROECONOMIC SITUATION, BUT WITH CURRENT VISIBILITY WE HAVE NO REASON TO CHANGE OUR FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2020 AND 2022

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING CHARGES WAS SEK 4.6 B. (9.3% OPERATING MARGIN)

* Q1 OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO 16.6% (16.3%).

* Q1 DIGITAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME WAS SEK -1.4 (-1.8) B

* Q1 2019 OPERATING INCOME EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AND ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY WAS SEK 3.5 B. (7.2% OPERATING MARGIN)

* Q1 Q1 GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 40.4% (38.5%)

* NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY AROUND SALES VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19

* REFINITIV POLL: ERICSSON Q1 REVENUE SEK 52.09 BILLION, Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT SEK 4.13 BILLION, Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 2.35 BILLION

* WITH CURRENT VISIBILITY WE HAVE NO REASON TO CHANGE OUR FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 20

* SAYS FOR 2020 WE ESTIMATE RAN MARKET TO GROW BY 4%, HOWEVER FOR Q2 WE EXPECT SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN NORMAL SEQUENTIAL SALES GROWTH AS THERE ARE UNCERTAINTIES IMPACTING SHORT-TERM GROWTH NEGATIVELY

* REFINITIV POLL: ERICSSON FY DIVIDEND SEK 1.70 PER SHARE

* SAYS COVID-19 AND ACTIONS TAKEN BY GOVERNMENTS TO SLOW DOWN SPREAD ARE MAKING OUR SERVICE DELIVERY AND SUPPLY HARDER DUE TO LOCKDOWNS AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN MANY COUNTRIES

* Q1 SEGMENT NETWORKS, GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 44.6% (43.2%)

* SAYS IN ADDITION, WHILE WE HAVE SEEN NO MATERIAL EFFECTS SO FAR ON OUR DEMAND SITUATION, IT IS PRUDENT TO BELIEVE THAT SLOWDOWN IN GENERAL ECONOMY MAY LEAD SOME OPERATORS TO DELAY INVESTMENT PROGRAMS

* SAYS AS A FURTHER PROOFPOINT OF OUR TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WE WERE AWARDED AN INCREASED MARKET SHARE FROM ONE OF OPERATORS IN CHINA

* SAYS FULL VALUE AND MARGIN IMPACT FROM 5G DEPLOYMENTS IN CHINA WILL BE ASSESSED AFTER MARKET SHARE DECISIONS BY ALL OPERATORS

* SAYS WHILE WE HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL IMPROVING OUR POSITION IN EUROPE, WE ARE CONCERNED THAT 5G INVESTMENTS IN EUROPE ARE DELAYED

* SAYS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2020 TAKE INTO ACCOUNT AN INCREASING SHARE OF STRATEGIC CONTRACTS, INCLUDING 5G IN CHINA

* SAYS WE EXPECT A LARGER SHARE OF THESE CONTRACTS TO WEIGH ON PROFITABILITY IN Q2 RATHER THAN BEING EVENLY DISTRIBUTED OVER YEAR

* SAYS WITH CURRENT VISIBILITY WE MAINTAIN TARGETS FOR 2020 AND 2022

* SAYS WE ARE DETERMINED TO COME OUT OF COVID-19 SITUATION IN A STRONGER COMPETITIVE POSITION AND OUR INVESTMENTS IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IS A STRATEGIC CORNERSTONE WHICH WE WILL NOT SACRIFICE

* Q1 NETWORKS SALES SEK 35.1 BILLION VERSUS SEK 33.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS RAN EQUIPMENT MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE BY 4% FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 WITH 0% CAGR FOR 2019-2024

* Q1 SALES SEK 49.8 BILLION VERSUS SEK 48.9 BILLION YEAR AGO