BRIEF-Ericsson says impairment may be required in segments Digital Services and Other

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ericsson restates financials for new segments for 2015-2017:

* SAYS ‍A PRELIMINARY INDICATION IS THAT IMPAIRMENT MAY BE REQUIRED IN SEGMENTS DIGITAL SERVICES AND OTHER, BUT NOT IN SEGMENTS NETWORKS OR MANAGED SERVICES​

* SAYS ‍OUR GROSS AND NET CASH POSITIONS ARE STRONG, AND WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY A POTENTIAL IMPAIRMENT

* REPORTING STRUCTURE IS CHANGED AS OF Q4 2017

* OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED FOR MANAGED SERVICES SEGMENT: LOSS OF 752 MLN SEK Q1-Q3 2017