April 26 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson :

* SAYS TO TRANSFORM WIND TRE CORE NETWORK IN ITALY

* SAYS FIVE-YEAR DEAL INCLUDES ERICSSON’S FULL VIRTUALIZED NETWORK FUNCTIONS (VNF) PORTFOLIOS: VIRTUAL EVOLVED PACKET CORE (VEPC), NFV INFRASTRUCTURE (NFVI) SOLUTION, PRIME SYSTEM INTEGRATION RESPONSIBILITIES AND SUPPORT SERVICES Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)