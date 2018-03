March 16 (Reuters) - Ericsson:

* SAYS ‍TRANSITION TO IFRS 15 REDUCED EQUITY BY SEK 2.6 BILLION ON JANUARY 1, 2018​

* SAYS ‍THIS IS IN LINE WITH AMOUNTS ESTIMATED BY COMPANY IN 2017 ANNUAL REPORT​

* SAYS ‍2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS AND NEAR-TERM PLANNING ASSUMPTIONS UNCHANGED​