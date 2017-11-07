BRIEF-Ericsson top chiefs Frykhammar and Mandersson to leave company

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says ‍Fredrik Jejdling appointed Executive Vice President, in addition to his current role as head of business area Networks​

* Says ‍Jan Frykhammar, Executive Vice President and advisor to CEO, to leave his role as Executive Vice President and Ericsson executive team, effective November 7, 2017

* Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, to leave his role as Executive Vice President and the Ericsson Executive Team, effective November 7, 2017​

* Ericsson says ‍both Mr Frykhammar and Mr Mandersson will leave Ericsson to pursue other opportunities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)