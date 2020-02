BRIEF-Ericsson Withdraws From Mwc Barcelona 2020

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson :

* ERICSSON WITHDRAWS FROM MWC BARCELONA 2020

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONA VIRUS ERICSSON HAS TAKEN DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM INDUSTRY EVENT GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS BARCELONA 2020 AS HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS CANNOT BE ENSURED

* FOLLOWING OUTBREAK AND CONTINUED SPREADING OF NOVEL CORONA VIRUS, ERICSSON HAS CLOSELY MONITORED DEVELOPMENT AND ADHERED TO RECOMMENDATIONS FROM RELEVANT NATIONAL AUTHORITIES AND INTERNATIONAL BODIES, SUCH AS WHO

