May 7 (Reuters) - Erie Indemnity Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* ERIE INDEMNITY-DID NOT EXPERIENCE SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACTS ON CORE BUSINESSES OF POLICY ISSUANCE, RENEWAL SERVICES, ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES IN Q1

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $616.7 MILLION VERSUS $594.1 MILLION