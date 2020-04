BRIEF-Erie Insurance provides additional $200 mln relief to auto insurance customers

April 21 (Reuters) - Erie Indemnity Co:

* ERIE INSURANCE ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION IN IMMEDIATE RELIEF FOR CUSTOMERS

* ERIE INDEMNITY: ERIE INSURANCE TO PROVIDE $200 MILLION IN DIVIDENDS TO PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS IN 12 U.S. STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

* ERIE INDEMNITY: RELIEF REPRESENTS 30% OF RELATED AUTO INSURANCE PREMIUMS OVER 2-MONTH PERIOD, OR 5% OF ANNUAL PREMIUM

* ERIE INDEMNITY: RELIEF IS IN ADDITION TO $200 MILLION RATE REDUCTIONS ANNOUNCED EARLIER IN APRIL

* ERIE INDEMNITY: CITES SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN MILES DRIVEN BECAUSE OF COVID-19 STAY-AT-HOME DIRECTIVES AS REASON FOR FOR RELIEF

