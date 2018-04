BRIEF-Erin Energy Corporation Announces Restructuring Filing

April 25 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* ERIN ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING FILING

* FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF THE UNITED STATES CODE IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT

* CO AND SUBSIDIARIES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER JURISDICTION OF COURT

* ERIN ENERGY - SEEKING APPROVAL FROM BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR VARIETY OF MOTIONS, INCLUDING AUTHORITY TO MAINTAIN BANK ACCOUNTS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY RELIEF

* ERIN IS IN PROCESS OF LOOKING FOR A SOURCE OF DEBTOR IN POSSESSION FINANCING

* CO, UNITS FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS UNDER CHAPTER 11 TO PURSUE A PLAN OF REORGANIZATION