BRIEF-Erin Energy provides update on Ghana

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:
* Erin Energy provides update in ghana
* Erin Energy Corp says Itlos in Hamburg issued its final judgement with regard to maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Côte D‘ivoire
* Erin Energy - decision has no negative impact or otherwise on company’s interests in Ghana
* Erin Energy - is working with government of Ghana and its partners to progress operational activities and planning of 3d marine seismic survey
* Erin Energy-boundary delimited by special chamber’s decision does not negatively impact any discovered fields on co’s expanded shallow water tano block Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: