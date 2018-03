March 15 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* ERIN ENERGY ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $21.7 MILLION VERSUS $21.1 MILLION

* FOR Q4, NET DAILY PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 4,000 BOPD COMPARED WITH 5,800 FOR THE COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN 2016