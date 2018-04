April 19 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* ERIN ENERGY SAYS FLOATING PRODUCTION STORAGE & OFFLOADING VESSEL HAD EMERGENCY SHUTDOWN, WHICH RESULTED IN SHUT-IN OF OYO-8 WELL - SEC FILING

* ERIN - DUE TO NON-RELEASE OF NOMINATED MARINE TANKER FOR CRUDE OIL OFFTAKE BY NIGERIAN AUTHORITY, Q1 CRUDE OIL LIFTING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH-END DELAYED

* ERIN ENERGY - SUSPENDED OYO FIELD PRODUCTION OPERATIONS INCLUDING FPSO Source text: (bit.ly/2HKpLQl) Further company coverage: