BRIEF-Ernst Russ FY EBIT Up At EUR 4.0 Million

April 27 (Reuters) - Ernst Russ AG:

* FY (EBIT) OF EUR 4.0 MILLION WERE UP SLIGHTLY ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL OF EUR 3.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE WAS UP FROM EUR 52.7 MILLION TO EUR 58.8 MILLION DUE TO EXPANSION OF FLEET AND INCREASE IN CHARTER INCOME.

* PRE-TAX EARNINGS OF EUR 3.5 MILLION WERE GENERATED IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IT IS AIM OF ERNST RUSS AG TO HOLD AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* MEETING PLANNED FOR 19 JUNE 2020 IN FORM OF A VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING