April 26 (Reuters) - ERNST RUSS AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED 10 % YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 44.0 MILLION

* FY EBT CAME TO EUR 9.3 MILLION, FOLLOWING WHAT WAS ALSO A GOOD RESULT IN PREVIOUS YEAR OF OVER EUR 10 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)