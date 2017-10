Sept 19 (Reuters) - ERNST RUSS AG:

* H1 REVENUES ROSE FROM EUR 17.0 MILLION TO 20.8 MILLION EUR COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 GROUP RESULT OF EUR 3.1 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016 EUR 0.8 MILLION)​

* EXPECTS TO END FY 2017 WITH POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT REACHING AT LEAST THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL Source text - bit.ly/2yaMDTk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)