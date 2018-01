Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ero Copper Corp:

* ERO COPPER CORP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY US$96 MILLION

* ERO COPPER CORP - ‍SEES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 25,500 TO 27,500 TONNES OF CONTAINED COPPER​

* ERO COPPER CORP. GUIDANCE – INCREASING 2018 PRODUCTION FORECAST